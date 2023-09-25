NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "E-waste Management Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the E-waste Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The E-waste Management Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (United States), Boliden AB (Sweden), Aurubis AG (Germany), Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia) , MBA Polymers, Inc. (California), Tetronics (International) Ltd. (United Kingdom), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Umicore S.A. (Belgium), Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden) , Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada).



Definition: E-waste or electronic waste recycling is the reprocessing of electronic and electrical items that cannot be used any further or has been replaced by another by upgraded version. The e-waste includes various devices such as television, computer, air conditioner, mobile phones, washing machines, microwave, refrigerator, and other electronic devices. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, increase in manufacturers in the electronics industry are working towards developing consumer electronics and electrical devices with reduced life span creating demand for e-waste management.



The California Electronic Waste Recycling Act requires retailers to collect a recycling fee from the buyer at the time of purchase of a video display device containing a screen greater than 4 inches, measured diagonally, such as computer monitors, laptops, and TVs with CRT, LCD, or plasma displays. Fees are deposited in an account managed by the Board of Equalization and paid out to recyclers upon approval of a payment claim. The act also regulates exporting of CRT materials or electronic devices.

According to World Bank estimates, the world's waste generation is projected to nearly double in volume by 2025 to reach 6 Mn tons of waste per day. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member economies accounted for approximately half of the world's waste in 2016. However, waste generation is primarily expected to be driven by emerging economies in Latin America and the Asia Pacific in near future due to growing consumption of plastics across applications such as packaging, construction, and consumer goods. Also, growth in developing economies' waste production is expected to have a positive impact on waste to the energy market as governments introduce new policy. The government of India's target for sustainable energy generation of 175 GW by 2022 will include 10 GW capacity from waste to energy facilities.



The following fragment talks about the E-waste Management market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of E-waste Management Market Segmentation: by Type (Glass Recycler, Plastic Recycler, Metal Recycler, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Recycler, Other), Application (Disposable, Recycle), Disposable (Incineration, Land Filling, Recycle, Reuse), Material Recovery (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others { PCBs, Woods and Ceramics}), Source type (House Hold Appliances, It & Telecommunications, Entertainment and Consumer Electronics, Others { Medical Equipment, Toys and Lightning Equipment}), Recycling Process (Preprocessing, Reuse and Handling, Collection of E-waste, Dismantling, End Processing)



E-waste Management Market Growth Opportunities:

- Companies Being Certified By Third-Party Auditors



E-waste Management Market Drivers:

- Shortened Electronic Product Life Cycle

- Rise in Awareness about the Conservation of Environment and Health

- High Rate of Obsolescence



E-waste Management Market Trends:

- Rising Development of Sustainable Energy

- Rapid Technology Advancement and Frequent Innovations in the Product



