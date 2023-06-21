NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide EdTech and Smart Classroom Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide EdTech and Smart Classroom market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Apple Inc. (United States), Dell EMC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google, LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Knewton, Inc. (United States), Dynavox Systems LLC (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), Adobe Corporation (United States), Scholastic Corporation (United States), Smart Technologies Inc. (Canada), NIIT Ltd. (India), Saba Software Inc. (United States), Instructure, Inc. (United States), Ellucian (United States), Campus Management (United States), Lenovo (China).



In recent years, high growth has been observed in the education sector. Continuous technological advances in the education sector have resulted in educational technologies and smart classrooms that are replacing traditional teaching methods. Educational institutions focus on introducing new advanced teaching methods including whiteboards, projectors, and smart notebooks, etc. Implementing technology in the classroom improves student understanding and appreciates students in learning new technologies. Unlike the various traditional methods, educational technologies, as well as smart classroom methods, are not tied to the location, the number of hours, and attendance. The educational technology and smart classroom market are defined as the combination of educational products, learning modes, and applications. This market is still in its infancy as only large institutions are receptive to the latest technological change.



Opportunities:

- The Implementation of Government Programs to Promote Education across Emerging Nations

- Ongoing Technological Advancement in Educational Sector Has Given Rise to Education Technology and Smart Classrooms



Influencing Market Trend

- Adopting Digital and E-Learning Education Solutions In Order To Promote Literacy among Masses

- The Rise in Trend of Interactive Display as A Hardware Device That Opens Up Content, Predominantly Technological Content, and Inspires A Level of Interactivity



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Edtech Solutions

- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic with Growing Online Teaching-Learning Models

- Increasing Number of Mobile Learning Applications



Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness in Emerging and Under-Developed Nations



Analysis by Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education), Education System (Learning Management System, Student Information System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Student Response System, Talent Management System), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, ERP, Security, Advanced Technology), Hardware Components (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Apple Inc. (United States), Dell EMC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google, LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Knewton, Inc. (United States), Dynavox Systems LLC (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), Adobe Corporation (United States), Scholastic Corporation (United States), Smart Technologies Inc. (Canada), NIIT Ltd. (India), Saba Software Inc. (United States), Instructure, Inc. (United States), Ellucian (United States), Campus Management (United States), Lenovo (China)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



