Telematics is a communication technology for the automotive industry that flows through a wireless network to a vehicle and is based on the information generated by the vehicle. It is the fusion of wireless communications, location technology, and vehicle electronics that is driving the automotive industry into the information age. The data is generated by the vehicle unit and transferred to the back office system, or the back office system pushes data such as maps, weather forecasts, inventory updates, internet data packets, etc. to the vehicle unit. This communication is done via a mobile phone or a unit mounted on the vehicle. Vehicle communication and location mapping are done via a network of cell towers and satellite systems. Telematics is not a new feature in the automotive industry. Reactivating telematics and becoming a serious competitor in the automotive industry was the advent of smartphones followed by consumer demand for instant, always-on connections. Today, most telematics setups use smartphones to connect to vehicles and access industry content such as media, banking, and insurance. These combined reasons are driving the telematics phenomenon. OEM telematics sales are expected to grow due to a surge in demand.



Market Developments Activities: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the completion of the acquisition of IMImobile PLC (AIM: IMO). IMImobile is a leading global provider of cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical interactions at scale.

Trimble® BD9250, a dual-frequency OEM GNSS receiver module that supports Trimble RTX correction services was introduced by Trimble. The receiver is designed to deliver high-accuracy positioning for a range of high-volume, autonomous-ready applications used in the agriculture, construction, robotics, and logistics industries worldwide.



Opportunities:

- Government updating rules and regulations to promote eco-friendly and low emission vehicles.

- High investments in R&D for automotive cars.



Influencing Market Trend

- Advanced technology is developing EVs with more range and better battery capacity.



Market Drivers

- Growth in EV popularity is driving the telematics market.

- Government subsidies and investments in the EV market are boosting telematics market growth.



Challenges:

- The high initial cost of investment.

- EV cost of purchase is high holding the market from its potential growth.



Analysis by Type (Embedded, Retrofitted, Application), Application (Safety and Security, Information, Navigation, Others), Deployment (Hardware, Software), Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Cisco systems Inc. (United States), TomTom (Netherlands), AirIQ (Canada), Verizon communications inc (United States), Fleetmatics Group (Ireland), MiX Telematics (South Africa), Trimble (United States), Actsoft (United States), KORE (United States), Masternaut (France)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Electric Vehicle Telematics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Electric Vehicle Telematics market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Electric Vehicle Telematics market.



