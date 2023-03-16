NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Financial Statement Fraud covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Financial Statement Fraud explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are BioCatch (Israel), Digital Resolve (United States), Experian (Ireland), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Kount, Inc. (United States), Signifyd (United States), ACTICO GmbH (Germany), CipherCloud (United States), GlobalVision Systems, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States).



Financial statement fraud basically consists of overstating assets, revenues and profits and understating liabilities, expenses and losses. It is basically the wrong presentation of the financial condition of an enterprise accomplished through the intentional misstatement or disclosures in the financial statements to cheat financial statement users. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) defines this accounting fraud as "deception or misrepresentation that an individual or entity makes knowing that the misrepresentation could result in some unauthorized benefit to the individual or to the entity or some other party."



Opportunities:

- Rising usages of artificial intelligence and machine learning is bringing various opportunities



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising demand of advanced techniques to protect frauds



Market Drivers

- Growing need to protect financial losses due to increasing threats

- Increasing application regarding security in military as well as in banking sector



Challenges:

- High cost involved in the implementation of fraud detection



Which market aspects are illuminated in the report?



Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Financial Statement Fraud market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.



Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Financial Statement Fraud market, the years measured and the study points.



Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.



Manufacture by region: This Global Financial Statement Fraud report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets



Highlighted of Global Financial Statement Fraud Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Financial Statement Fraud Market by Key Players: BioCatch (Israel), Digital Resolve (United States), Experian (Ireland), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Kount, Inc. (United States), Signifyd (United States), ACTICO GmbH (Germany), CipherCloud (United States), GlobalVision Systems, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States)



Financial Statement Fraud Market by: by Application (Defence, Government, Banks & Financial Institutions, Others), Warning Sign (Accounting Anomalies, Consistent Sales Growth, Depreciation Methods, Weak Internal Corporate Governance, Outsized Frequency of Complex Third-Party Transactions, Missing Paperwork, Incentivizes Fraud), Fraud (Overstating Revenues, Inflating an Asset's Net Worth, Hiding Obligations/Liabilities, Incorrectly Disclosing Related-Party Transactions), Detection Method (Horizontal Financial Statement Analysis, Vertical Financial Statement Analysis)



Financial Statement Fraud Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain and investor analysis.



Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.



Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.



Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Financial Statement Fraud market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.



Basic Questions Answered

*who are the key market players in the Financial Statement Fraud Market?

*Which are the major regions for dissimilar trades that are expected to eyewitness astonishing growth for the

*What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the Financial Statement Fraud Market?

*What are the major Product Type of Financial Statement Fraud?

*What are the major applications of Financial Statement Fraud?

*Which Financial Statement Fraud technologies will top the market in next 5 years?



