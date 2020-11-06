Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



HCL Technologies (India), HP Enterprise Services (United States), IBM (United States), Wipro (India), Infosys Limited (India), Qcom Outsourcing Ltd. (United Kingdom), ABS Inc. (United States), ActivSupport (United States), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), CGS Inc. (United States), Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Adaptive AG (Poland), AlfaVox (Poland), Business Support Solution S.A. (Poland) and Call Center Inter Galatica (CCIG) (Poland)



Helpdesk outsourcing, a process of the business engaging resources outside the company to manage their customer service and technical assistance support for their customer through inbound and outbound phone calls and emails. In the current scenario, outsourcing is an emerging phenomenon in healthcare information technology market. Of late, the trend of outsourcing helps the organization to decrease the operational cost and to reach maximum end users and grown significantly among large organizations and has also attracted mid-sized organizations. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in Demand of Outsourcing by Small & Medium Enterpises and Increased M&A Activity in the Banking Space has Led to an Increase in Outsourcing.



Market Drivers

- Rise in Demand of Outsourcing by Small & Medium Enterpises

- Increased M&A Activity in the Banking Space has Led to an Increase in Outsourcing



Market Trend

- Shifting the Burden of Compliance to Workplace Service Providers



Restraints

- Cultural Differences And Language Barriers

- Constant Security Threats to the Enterprise IT Environment



Opportunities

- Growing Concerns For Data Security Offers Opportunities For Outsourcing Private Cloud Computing Models and Shifting Focus Towards Product Centric Systems



Challenges

- Rising Incidences of Data Breach And Loss Of Confidentiality



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Help Desk Outsourcing market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Help Desk Outsourcing market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Help Desk Outsourcing market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Help Desk Outsourcing Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market

The report highlights Help Desk Outsourcing market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Help Desk Outsourcing, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Help Desk Outsourcing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Help Desk Outsourcing Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Outsourced Level 1 and Level 2 Support Services, Outsourced Technical Helpdesk Support Services), Industry Verticals (Automotive, Consumer Goods, IT, Telecommunication, Others), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Service Type (Legal Services, Facilities Management, Knowledge process, HR Services, Finance & Accounting, Others))

5.1 Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Help Desk Outsourcing Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Help Desk Outsourcing Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



