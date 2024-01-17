NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Housing Finance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Housing Finance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Housing Finance

Housing finance means loans or mortgages provided to the individuals for purchase, refinance, or improvement of residential property. Increasing urbanization across the globe and rising disposable income of people provide the growth for homeownership that is expected to drive the home financing market growth. Home equity loans are widely used for home restoration, educational expenses like tuition fees or medical expenses, and other personal financial requirements. Further economic growth encourages consumers to invest in real estate which is expected to fuel growth in the global market.

"According to AMA, the Global Housing Finance market is expected to see growth rate of 41.4% and may see market size of USD33298.0 Billion by 2030."



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Mortgages (Fixed-rate Mortgage, Adjustable-rate Mortgage, Government-backed Loans), Home Equity Loans, Construction Loans, Others), Application (Home Purchase, Refinance, Home Improvement, Others), Providers (Banks, Housing Finance Companies, NBFCs, Government-Sponsored Enterprises, Fintech Companies) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2030



Market Trends:

Increasing Technological Advancements and Growing Popularity of Fintech Platforms for Buying Financial Solutions



Opportunities:

Initiatives by Government and Implementation of Policies and Programs to Encourage Homeownership



Market Drivers:

Increasing Urbanization Due to Population's Migration From Rural Areas to Cities is Expected to Drive the Market and Preference Towards the Housing Finance Companies and Credit Unions for Home Equity Loans Due to Lower Interest Rates As Compared to Banks



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



