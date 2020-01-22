Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global IoT in Manufacturing Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States) and Wind River (United States) etc.



Industry Background:

Internet of Things (IoT) has combined hardware and software with the Internet to form a more technically-driven environment. IoT in manufacturing supports the monitoring of production lines initial from the refining process to the packaging of final products. The manufacturers are widely using tracked analytics data using various connected devices to analyze procedures and recognize optimization potentials. The use of IoT in manufacturing equipment has enabled to have condition-based maintenance alerts. The IoT enabled machinery are able to transmit the operational information to the partners like OEMs and to field engineers. This offers the advantage of process automation and optimization. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure and Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India.



Regulatory Insights:

In 2018, the United Kingdom government has introduced a Code of Practice (CoP) for the Internet of Things (IoT) security that aims to improve the baseline security and advance industry-wide 'security by design' approach for those contributing to the IoT.



Market Drivers

Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India



Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of the Cloud

Convergence in Operational Technology and Information Technology



Restraints

Lack of Standardization

Concerns Related To Data Privacy and Security



Opportunities

Expanding Demand for Intelligent Connected Devices and Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and Agile Production



Challenges

Data Immigration Challenges

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of IoT in Manufacturing Market: Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance



Key Applications/end-users of Global IoT in Manufacturing Market: Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, Business Communication



Top Players in the Market are: Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States) and Wind River (United States) etc



Region Included are: South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)



