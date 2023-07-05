NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are ROSS Intelligence, Inc. (United States), Legalmation (United States), Casetext Inc. (United States), LawGeex (United States), LexisNexis (United States), eBREVIA (United States), LegalSifter, Inc. (United States), Luminance Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kira Inc. (Canada), Blue J Legal Inc. (Canada).



Get free access to Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/101445-global-legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming industries, including law practice. Companies that use technology for the legal sector are known as LegalTech companies. They provide software and services to the legal sector, businesses, corporations, and consumers. AI in legal practices is gaining popularity due to increased accuracy and efficiency in legal records keeping with low cost. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Law firms can review contracts in less time, without compromising on quality. The United States market for LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is expected to rise with the growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the LegalTech industry and significant investments in AI-related technologies in the region. According to the ABA's 2020 Legal Technology Survey Report, Artificial intelligence-based tools continue to be used by only a very small percentage of law firms.



The United States LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is fairly fragmented. The key companies continue to drive innovation and, adopt digital transformations, and the overall competitive ecosystem is dominated by market leaders as well as emerging players with niche offerings. Research Analyst at AMA estimates that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market throughout the predicted period.



In October 2022, IBM (NYSE: IBM) bolstered its range of embeddable AI software offerings by introducing three new libraries. These libraries were specifically developed to assist IBM Ecosystem partners, clients, and developers in creating their own AI-driven solutions with greater ease, speed, and affordability, enabling them to successfully launch these solutions in the market.



Opportunities:

- Increasing Burden of Legal Activities across the Law Sector

- Huge Opportunities for Start-ups and New Market Entrants



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Digitization and Increasing Use of Cloud

- Introduction of Blockchain Technology in the Law Sector



Market Drivers

- Increased Efficiency with Fewer Chances of Error by AI Enabled System

- Growing Demand for AI-based Solution in the Legal Sector



Challenges:

- Less Awareness among Firms for AI in Legal Services



Have Any Questions Regarding Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/101445-global-legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Analysis by Application (Legal Analytics, Legal Research, E-discovery, Contract Management, E-Billing, Prediction Technology, Others (IP-Management, Cyber Security, Document Automation)), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Component (Software, Services), End User (Lawyers, Clients, Law Firms)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [ROSS Intelligence, Inc. (United States), Legalmation (United States), Casetext Inc. (United States), LawGeex (United States), LexisNexis (United States), eBREVIA (United States), LegalSifter, Inc. (United States), Luminance Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kira Inc. (Canada), Blue J Legal Inc. (Canada)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Read Executive Summary and Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/101445-global-legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.