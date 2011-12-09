Recently published research from GlobalData, "M&A Activity In The Unconventional Oil & Gas Segment - Q3 2011", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- GlobalData's "M&A Activity In The Unconventional Oil & Gas Segment - Q3 2011" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and asset transactions in the unconvetional oil and gas segment. The report provides detailed information on M&As and asset transactions registered in the unconventional oil and gas segment in Q3 2011. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters segregated into deal types and geographies.
Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData's proprietary in-house Energy eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the unconventional oil and gas segment in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in upstream unconventional oil and gas segment
- Analysis of M&A and asset transactions in the unconventionaloil and gas segment
- Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- Review the implied values, such as 1P, 2P, and Boe/d
How this report will help you:
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring companies/assets
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are acquiring and the M&A that have shaped the unconventional oil and gas segment
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the unconventional oil and gas segment
- Identify top deals makers in the unconventional oil and gas segment
