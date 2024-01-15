NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vehicle Electrification Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vehicle Electrification market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The Vehicle Electrification Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Electric (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Borgwarner (United States), Magna (Canada), Aisin (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany).



Definition: Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.

According to AMA, the Global Vehicle Electrification market is expected to see growth rate of 7.98% and may see market size of USD94.16 Billion by 2026.



The following fragment talks about the Vehicle Electrification market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation: by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))



Vehicle Electrification Market Drivers:

- Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

- Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

- Rising Need for 48V Architecture



Vehicle Electrification Market Trends:

- The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

- New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles



Vehicle Electrification Market Growth Opportunities:

- Adoption of Light Electric Commercial Vehicles in Developed Countries

- The Surge in the Growth of Automotive Industry in Developing Economies



