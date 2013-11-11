Digiarty Updates Mac HD Video Converter, Slideshow Maker, or Screen Recorder

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Digiarty Software (www.winxdvd.com) makes difference in HD video converter for Mac by getting on the biggest update historically. In addition to converting multi-track HD MKV, MTS and SD AVI, WMV, MOV, MP4 videos to Apple/Android/Google/Microsoft devices and downloading YouTube videos, the Mac Video Converter is now an all-around video software program combined with a photo slideshow maker, a video recorder and editor and compatible with all Mac Operating Systems, even the latest OS X 10.9 Mavericks.



For the first time, WinX HD Video Converter for Mac is subjected to a thorough update inside out. It presents in a brand-new Mac style UI, which is much easier and friendly for users of all levels in 10 languages. Now it supports 320 input videos, 180 output videos and 14 output audios flawlessly. Moreover, the kernel mode has been ramped up in a great extent such that both the video conversion and YouTube downloading speed are accelerated. Specifically, it runs in 32X converting time, and takes 30 seconds only to download a MV from YouTube.



For downloading, converting, recording and editing videos on Mac Pro, Mac Mini, iMac and so on, Digiarty welcomes all people to download and try the video software with fire-new features and performances at: http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-for-mac/



Recap of What’s New in WinX HD Video Converter for Mac:



- More video audio codecs to convert any video formats, from Blu-ray videos, HD camcorder and HD TV/website videos to standard videos MOV, AVI, MPEG 2/4, M4V, QuickTime, VOB, WMV, FLV, etc;

- Over 300 preset profiles to better meet the needs of new gadgets users, e.g.: to convert videos to iPhone 5S/5C, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, Apple TV 3, Galaxy Note 3, HTC New One, Google New Nexus 7, etc.;

- A new built-in photo image slideshow maker, creating slideshow videos from photo album library;

- A new screen recorder and a camera video recorder to record and convert different videos at one go;

- Vivid video editing features to mirror, crop, trim, merge, rotate videos and add SRT subtitles watermark effect thereto;

- Have 10 editions in different languages to use, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, etc.;

- Improved dynamic optimization for high image quality;

- Enhanced the algorithm of video downloading analysis.



Digiarty promises that both the Windows and Mac editions of video converters, DVD rippers and other multimedia software of the company will continue updating frequently and life-time free for full license owners.



Please view all of WinXDVD’s major products:

http://www.winxdvd.com/products.htm



Price and Availability

Despite of the greatest update ever, there is no rise in the price of WinX HD Video Converter for Mac, still at the holiday discount $35.95. Just download and enjoy the video converter, picture slideshow maker, YouTube downloader and video editor in one: http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-for-mac/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows/8.1, Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.