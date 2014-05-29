Mac Satellite Creates New Version of Popular Online TV App with 650 Channels

Altdorf, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Television is evolving rapidly, and online streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are accelerating that evolution exponentially. However, these services do have disadvantages- programs no longer follow a schedule, disrupting water-cooler conversation about favorite shows, and have a limit to the variety of things they provide, missing out news, sports, factual programming and more. Mac Satellite is a downloadable program that allows individuals to access over 650 different TV channels from around the world to get the ultimate TV experience on their Mac.



The newest version of their iMac TV software comes with an intuitive interface and more international options than ever from English speaking territories like the US, UK, Australia and Canada as well as numerous foreign language channels in Spanish, Arabic and more.



The Mac TV app allows individuals to browse channels freely, just like a normal TV, and allows individuals to instantly download programs as they stream to save them for later. The app is available for a limited time only for an introductory price of less than forty dollars, a one-time only payment.



A spokesperson for Mac Satellite explained, “Version 2.0.6 has been released on May 24th and will work on all OSX versions. The software comes with a 60 day money back guarantee and fast and secure payment options, so individuals can feel assured that they are getting the best solution to their TV watching needs. The app allows individuals to get the best from TV without the need for installing any further hardware of software, almost unique among TV Tuners, which usually require an expensive aerial adapter. The instant download can be installed and ready to run in minutes, and requires no user account data to operate. Simply install, open and enjoy.”



About Mac Satellite

The Mac Satellite TV tuner for Mac allows users to watch a huge selection of the standard definition and high definition channels directly from their home computer, including sports, news, movies and business channels. With over 650 channels from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, USA and countries all over the world, Mac Satellite will soon become the first place to watch live news or entertainment on your Mac. For more information please visit: http://macsatellite.com/