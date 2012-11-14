Mace of the Apocalypse: New Book Provides Compelling Journey Into Zombie Armageddon.

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- For those who are both hooked by Zombie culture and willing to question their own spirituality, Daniel J. Williams’ latest novel provides the perfect literary treat. In fact, ‘Mace of the Apocalypse’ is so powerful that it could bring to light the darkness within each of us.



Synopsis



“On a beautiful spring afternoon in San Francisco a deadly toxin is released. Within hours it spreads like wildfire, consuming the entire Bay Area. A small group of survivors, desperate to stay alive, must travel through a gauntlet of raging corpses, battling their inner demons and each other along the way.



Through a priest, they gain access to a partial antidote. Holing up in a hospital in an attempt to create a safe zone, everything they believe in will be questioned. The antidote, they soon discover, is almost as dangerous as the infection.



Things unravel within their walls as a teenage gang deliberately infects themselves after receiving the partial cure. They revel in the power it gives them. Believing in their invincibility, they declare war on all who get in their way.



Alliances will be challenged. Faith will be lost. Lives will be surrendered.



None of them will ever be the same.”



As the author explains, Zombies and their culture are currently more popular than ever.



“The zombie apocalypse has now become part of our pop culture. Blogs, television series, movies, and even the CDC have taken part in embracing the phenomenon,” says Williams.



He continues, “The story in Mace of the Apocalypse takes a unique view of the event, questioning the spiritual relevance and darkness within all of us.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book starts out with a bang and never lets you go. It's a truly frightening world they find themselves living in and it's very interesting to see the different ways that people react and adjust to their new surroundings. The characters were so vivid and some of them so relatable that I found myself wanting to jump in and hang out with them (in a safe place, of course.)” says Sarah Barber, who reviewed the book for Amazon.



Another reader, RandiTS, was equally impressed. They said that, “I recommend this book for a great change in pace from the normal zombie book and for the fact that it will make you think not about how to get food and guns to survive but how it will affect a group that normally isn't talked about - the orphaned children.”



In short, this compelling piece of Zombie fiction is unlike anything ever written before.



‘Mace of the Apocalypse’, published by Dark Infection Press, is available directly from Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/MACE-OF-THE-APOCALYPSE-ebook/dp/B00785KEKG



About the Author

Dan left a successful career in the corporate world to put his full attention on writing, which is his real passion. Mace of the Apocalypse is the first book in a series. The Value of Jade, its sequel, is also available through Amazon.com.



If you have ventured down the corridors of Dan’s imagination, you have discovered a terrifying world where danger and madness explode across every landscape: Where survival depends not just on skill, but on chance. If you haven’t read his books, then let go of your concepts of reality and enter if you dare. You’ll find a book series with realistic characters to love or hate. Characters that either rise above their surroundings or surrender to the horror of its depravity. The Apocalypse is here. Cities will burn and the dead will rise.