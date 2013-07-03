Maceio Sol Offers Sports and Fitness Clothing on Discount

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Owned by Cely Maria Dias, the online store mainly offers fitness clothing, workout clothes and other discounted products and new arrivals. Dancewear, fitness outfit and sports clothing are now offered as low as $45, with great savings of up to $16.



Other sale products include bra tops, tank tops, and Capri tights, which are becoming very popular for many American women because of the flexibility, comfort and style they provide.



New arrivals offered by Maceio Sol are also reasonably priced and made of highest quality. Items include Capri, jumpsuits, cover-up wraps and halter tops. These items are available in varied colors including red, blue, green, purple and pink. These vibrant colors plus stylish clothing designs are perfect for those who love to perform Latin dances.



The design inspirations of Maceio Sol are primarily of Brazilian heritage that provides not only high-quality but a stylish opportunity to improve self-confidence.



The main reason why Maceio Sol is becoming popular is because of the standard quality it provides. The online store stands to its commitment in providing quality clothing that falls within the range of needs and preferences of their clients. Most clothing items from Maceio Sol are made from Supplex, a high-quality and popular fabric from Brazil that provides its customers with remarkable comfort and quality.



Maceio Sol is an emerging business owned by a Brazilian Cely Maria Dias. After completing her studies at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) he established her sports clothing business. She is also an excellent teacher of Latin dances including Zumba.



You can browse products of Maceio Sol at www.maceiosol.com. The online stores ship orders within the US through the US Postal Service (USPS)



For more information, please contact:

Maceio Sol

248-631-7731

cely@maceiosol.com

http://www.maceiosol.com