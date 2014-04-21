MacHighway Unveils New Promotions, Restates Commitment to World-Class Support

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Web hosting provider MacHighway today announced a new set of promotional offers. The incentives, which include free domain name registration for users of particular plans, are designed to extend the company's already-considerable reach. Focusing on users of Apple's Mac computers in particular, the company prides itself on its personalized, highly effective user support and is one of the longest-running businesses of this sort in the industry.



"The Mac is a special kind of computer," company spokesman Ty Jacob opined, "and we offer the sort of service and support users of these rightly-loved machines want and deserve." Apple's focus on providing an unparalleled user experience has helped it more than double the install base of Mac computers over the last decade. MacHighway's parallel emphasis on providing world-class service to users of Mac computers has been a consistent and distinctive feature of its operating philosophy since its founding in 1997. It employs only dedicated, knowledgeable Mac users on its support staff and ensures that they stay abreast of the latest developments through ongoing training. The company's dedication to high-quality customer support is so thorough that it requires every member of the company, regardless of rank, to spend time working its support lines.



Over the course of more than fifteen years, this intense devotion to customer service has helped the company to expand and thrive. Today, its shared web hosting offerings are some of the most-utilized from among Mac-focused hosting providers. The standard selection of software installed on its hosting products, including PHP, Ruby on Rails, MySQL, and Apache, is designed to mesh especially well with the native Mac OS X environment. The company prides itself on its ability to help even less-experienced web developers succeed with their hosting plans and commits to offering all of the support that users might need. It lists a variety of hosting plans with allowances appropriate for every need from those of individual users to small companies, with a variety of free software add-ons helping to make these even more flexible.



"Thanks to our new promotions," Jacob said, "after a quick domain name check, new customers can receive a free domain registration with the purchase of a qualified hosting plan. This makes it even easier than usual to get started with out best-in-class hosting service." The company has also begun offering a free trial month of hosting, redeemable with a code available on its website, that can help customers decide whether the service is right for them. It continues to offer extremely competitive pricing, and the reliability and quality of its wide selection of offerings have earned it a number of "Best Mac Web Hosting" awards.



About MacHighway

Founded in 1997, MacHighway's mission is to bring high-quality web hosting to users of Apple's Mac computers. The company's customer service and reliability metrics are among the best in the industry, and it prides itself on offering the kind of personalized, effective support that Mac users can appreciate.