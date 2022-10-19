Machine Control System Market Will Grow $6.5 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- According to the new research report, the "Machine Control System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Total Stations, GNSS, Laser Scanners, Sensors), Equipment, Vertical (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Machine Control System Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



The key factors fueling the growth of this market include the elimination of bulk earthworks setout and survey pegging using machine control systems and the need for faster work and maximum efficiency in tightly schedules infrastructure projects.



Excavators are expected to hold the largest size of the machine control system market by 2027.



Excavators usually have a control system mounted on them to enhance flexibility, accuracy, and efficiency at the construction site. Companies such as Trimble (US) and Hexagon (Switzerland) offer excavators installed with 2D and 3D control systems or grade control systems. Advanced 3D guidance systems equipped with GNSS technology guide operators with design information and real-time cut/fill indications are displayed on the control panel. This increases productivity and flexibility while reducing excavation costs and rework time. The market for excavators is largely driven by advantages such as being faster, more precise, and more efficient excavation equipment compared to other equipment types.



The infrastructure industry is projected to account for the largest size of the machine control system market in 2022.



Machine control systems such as GNSS, total stations, laser scanners, and sensors are significantly used in infrastructure projects in major countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, the UK, and Germany. These countries have some of the aging infrastructures with respect to railways, bridges, and roads that are in dire need of repairs; additionally, some new projects have also been planned by governments for adding more advanced infrastructure. Machine control equipment, such as excavators, graders, dozers, and paving systems, are used in large road and infrastructure construction. Therefore, the machine control system market for the infrastructure vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for a machine control system from 2022 to 2027.



The machine control system market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share during the forecast period. The dominance of the market is attributed to the increasing infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The aging infrastructure of these countries, such as bridges, roads, sewage systems, and tunnels, are being constantly modified and worked upon with the help of various machine control equipment, such as excavators, scrapers, paving systems, and dozers.



The key players operating in the machine control system market include Topcon (Japan), Trimble (US), Hexagon (Switzerland), MOBA Mobile Automation (Germany), Hemisphere GNSS (US), and Eos Positioning Systems (US), among others.