Machine Learning as a Service Market Growing Demand by Google, Microsoft, BigML

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google [United States],IBM Corporation [United States],Microsoft Corporation [United States],Amazon Web Services [United States],BigML [United States],FICO [United States],Yottamine Analytics [United States],Ersatz Labs [United States],Predictron Labs [United Kingdom],H2O.ai [United States],AT&T [United States],Sift Science [United States]



Definition

Machine learning as a service performs statistical analysis of data to understand its current and future relationship in order to better decision making. It makes use of huge amount of data to deliver improved analytical output. The main purpose of these services is to let customer start machine learning without need of installing software.



The Global Machine Learning as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Network Analytics and Automated Traffic Management, Augmented Reality, Predictive Maintenance, Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others), End Users (Education, Automotive and Transportation, Telecom, Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, Insurance, Healthcare, Defense, Others), Organization Sizes (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Adoption of Machine Learning Services in Healthcare

Research Oriented Marketing Campaigns and Customer-centric Communication



Challenges:

Integration of Services into the Enterprises

Security and Privacy Concern



Opportunities:

Increasing Data Volume and Growing IoT Application

Consistent Retraining of Algorithms



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology

Need to Study Growing Value of Data Effectively



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Machine Learning as a Service Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Machine Learning as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Machine Learning as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Machine Learning as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Machine Learning as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Machine Learning as a Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Machine Learning as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Machine Learning as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Machine Learning as a Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



