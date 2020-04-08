Machine Learning as-a-Service Market Size, 2019 Growth Trends, Analysis & Global MLaaS Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- MLaaS providers offer tools including data visualization, APIs, face recognition, natural language processing, predictive analytics and deep learning.



Machine Learning is a multidisciplinary interdisciplinary subject, involving probability theory, statistics, approximation theory, convex analysis, algorithm complexity theory and other disciplines.

North America is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



In 2018, the global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine Learning as-a-Service (MLaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



To present the Machine Learning as-a-Service (MLaaS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.



To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine Learning as-a-Service (MLaaS) Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



The key players covered in this study:

Microsoft

International Business Machine

Amazon Web Services

Google

Bigml

Fico

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development

At&T



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Special Service

Management Services



Market segment by Application, split into:

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Automobile

Health Care

Defense

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Communication

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



