Key players operating in the global Machine Learning Chips market include: Wave Computing Inc., Graphcore, IBM, Alphabet, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Xilinx, Inc., Cerebras Systems



Brief Overview of Machine Learning Chips:

Machine learning chip is the hardware accelerator or application-based computer system designed to accelerate machine learning applications. Machine learning applications involve algorithms for robotics, the internet of things and other data-intensive or sensor-driven tasks. These chip provides much more data security, latency and consumes much less power. They are designed to do certain AI problems faster at lower power than traditional processors. In the market, more than 100 companies are working on building next-generation chips and hardware architecture that would match the capabilities of algorithms. These machine-learning chips are capable of enabling deep learning applications on smartphones and other edge computing devices. The companies are using machine learning technology to improve business decisions, increase productivity, and detect disease, forecast weather, and others. The applications of machine learning involve virtual personal assistants, predictions while commuting, video surveillance, social media services, email spam and malware filtering, online fraud detection, and others.



Machine Learning Chips Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Machine Learning Chips Market Study by Type (Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Others), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Technology (System-on-chip (SoC), System-in-package (SIP), Multi-chip module, Others), Processing (Edge, Cloud)



The global machine learning chips market is strongly competitive and having a few key players. In concerns of the market share, some of the leading players are highly dominating the global machine learning chips market. The market players operating in this market are focusing on the growth of strategic initiatives to enhance their market share and improve their profitability.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Machine Learning Chips Owing to the Development of Autonomous Robots and Vehicles that Control themselves ithout Human Intervention also Propelling the Market Growth

Market Trends

- Rising Demand from Mobile Phones

- Huge Acceptance of Smart Devices

Market Challenges

- High Susceptibility to Errors and Absence of Standards and Protocols

Market Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Workforce in the Market

- Rising Requirement of Massive Data Sets



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.