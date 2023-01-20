Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2023 -- Global Machine Learning Chips Market Report from HTF MI highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Wave Computing Inc. (United States), Graphcore (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), Alphabet (United States), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (China), Xilinx, Inc. (United States), Cerebras Systems (United States),



Machine learning chip is the hardware accelerator or application-based computer system designed to accelerate machine learning applications. Machine learning applications involve algorithms for robotics, the internet of things and other data-intensive or sensor-driven tasks. These chip provides much more data security, latency and consumes much less power. They are designed to do certain AI problems faster at lower power than traditional processors. In the market, more than 100 companies are working on building next-generation chips and hardware architecture that would match the capabilities of algorithms. These machine-learning chips are capable of enabling deep learning applications on smartphones and other edge computing devices. The companies are using machine learning technology to improve business decisions, increase productivity, and detect disease, forecast weather, and others. The applications of machine learning involve virtual personal assistants, predictions while commuting, video surveillance, social media services, email spam and malware filtering, online fraud detection, and others.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Machine Learning Chips Owing to the Development of Autonomous Robots and Vehicles that Control themselves ithout Human Intervention also Propelling the Market Growth



Market Trend

- Rising Demand from Mobile Phones

- Huge Acceptance of Smart Devices



Opportunities

- Technological Advancement in Micro Electronic and Wireless Chips



Challenges

- High Susceptibility to Errors and Absence of Standards and Protocols



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Machine Learning Chips market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period.



The Machine Learning Chips market study is being classified by Type (Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Others), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Technology (System-on-chip (SoC), System-in-package (SIP), Multi-chip module, Others), Processing (Edge, Cloud)



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Machine Learning Chips Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.



