Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market 2020 Expected to Grow at High CAGR and Forecast to 2025 : COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report

Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market was valued at significant market size, growing with a CAGR surpassing 42% in the forecast period. Machine Learning often leads to important role in boosting the quality and various manufacturing process. Deep-learning neural networks help in the accessibility, performance, excellence of assembly equipment, and weaknesses of the machine. Maintenance is a significant part of expenses associated to any manufacturing operations. Owing to this reason, predictive maintenance is being utilized among companies and manufacturers, due to its benefits such as significant reductions in the impact of the Six Big Losses. Process-Based Machine Learning has allowed manufacturers to use data to impact their business size by enhancing their production efficiency, product quality, as well as employee safety.



Although modern manufacturing technology is now starting to integrate machine learning in the entire production cycle, predictive algorithms are used to adjust the maintenance of the computer instead of to a set schedule. Machine learning models can boost almost every part of the business, from marketing to sales and maintenance. The growth in IoT output, and the enormous amount of data that it produces, has led to various possibilities for the use of machine learning. Industrial equipment computerization is also increasingly undergoing. IDC data show that IoT platform spending will grow by $745 billion.



An automotive manufacturing plant implemented predictive analytics for a hydraulic press used in vehicle panel production. This new analysis allowed them to predict equipment failure with an accuracy to about 90%, which helped them to plan maintenance and downtime issues in advance.



This is also expected to boost the production, increase marketing and sales. Increasing incorporation of predictive maintenance in food and beverage sector has significantly increased business scalability and reduced losses to significant extent. Often, a significant technical aspect of independent cars should be predictive maintenance. Automobiles would possibly follow the market model as a service. This means that cars must track their own condition instead of depending on their driver to recognize difficulties and take the car to a station. Preventing downtime and supervised machine learning will boost its adoption in the manufacturing industries. Predictive maintenance also makes use of machine learning tools to avoid everyday multiple cases of machine and component failure.



Global Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market is segmented on the basis of Product, application and geography. Based on the Product, the global market is categorized into software tools, data storage, cloud and web-based application, others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automotive, BFSI, food and beverage, IT, others. Geographically, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and (MEA).



The key players operating within the global Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market include Microsoft, Google, Inc., BigML Inc., FICO, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, AT&T, Fuzzy.ai, Yottamine Analytics and Amazon Web Services.



