Machine Learning Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2030 and Key Players - Intel, H2Oai, Amazon Web Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Machine learning is the study of statistical models and algorithms used by computers to perform without the using clear instructions. It is similar to computational statistics that stresses on making estimations with the help of computers. It includes several things, such as images, numbers, words, clicks, and more. In short, machine learning is a process that controls numerous applications like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, few search engines like Baidu and Google, voice assistants like Alexa and Siri, and social media like Twitter and Facebook.



In recent times, the machine learning market has gained importance due to the presence of large data sets and the need to process this data and obtain insights from it. The global machine learning market is driven by the availability of robust data sets and the adoption of machine learning techniques in modern applications. Security concerns, implementation challenges, lack of skilled data scientists, and data inaccessibility are some of the factors that may restrain the machine learning market to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Machine Learning Market are:

Intel, H2O.ai, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Google LLC, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, and BigML, Inc., among others.



The deployment mode segment can be classified into the cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment segment is expected to account for the largest market share and the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Automated software updates, recovery of data through backup systems and data loss prevention with robust cloud storage facilities, among others are some of the factors that resulted in the adoption of cloud-based delivery models for machine learning solutions & services.



The enterprise segment size can be classified into Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share and the SME segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large enterprises have been adopting machine learning to extract the required information from a large amount of data and predict the outcome of different problems. Increasing digitization and rising security threats to critical business information and data has led to adoption of machine learning solutions by organizations. Moreover, rapidly evolving and highly active SMEs have increased the adoption of machine learning technologies and services globally.



Major Applications of Machine Learning Market covered are:

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing, Retail

Telecommunications

Government and Defense

BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance)

Energy and Utilities and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Machine Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Machine Learning market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Machine Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Machine Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Machine Learning Market Size

2.2 Machine Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Machine Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Machine Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Machine Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Machine Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Machine Learning Sales by Product

4.2 Global Machine Learning Revenue by Product

4.3 Machine Learning Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Machine Learning Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Machine Learning industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



