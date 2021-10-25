Machine Learning to Enable Increased Flexibility for Quantitative Investors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- Machine learning has an increasingly big role to play in analysis for quantitative investors. While this technology continues to be viewed as embryonic and still isn't that widely used, it has application throughout the investment process as well as the potential to generate a broad range of quantitative analytics jobs. Machine learning in this field applies data-driven computer applications that can learn how to complete complex tasks to one of the most sophisticated areas of finance. There have been many attempts over the years to apply what computers can do to finance but it's only recently that the technology has been more available to do this on a broader scale. Finance domain knowledge is going to be vital to machine learning for many years to come but this technology does have a transformative potential. Some of the obvious benefits include introducing increased flexibility but reaping these rewards is likely to require some heavy investment and a disciplined application process.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector in the USA, whether that relates to quantitative analytics jobs or hiring in other vital fields. Areas of expertise at the firm include financial technology, legal and compliance, sales and trading, corporate and investment banking and risk management. The team has a wealth of experience that comes from being established since 2004 and is able to provide consistent specialist support to organizations across the sector, as well as individuals who are looking to take a career-defining next step. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at enterprises nationwide - from innovative startups to household name brands - Selby Jennings is an effective recruitment partner, able to streamline the hiring process and provide reassurance that it is in safe hands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the team at Selby Jennings to cater to all types of hiring need.



It's not just in the USA where Selby Jennings is well known as a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. The firm has a broad presence nationwide that includes major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco and is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that brings a unique global dimension to the work that the firm does. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Building a strong team has been vital to the expansion achieved by the firm - consultants are trained on a regular basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different opportunities available via Selby Jennings, from quantitative analytics jobs to compliance roles. These include Corporate Development Manager, Senior Actuarial Analyst, Property Claims Adjuster and Real Estate Private Equity Associate.https://www.selbyjennings.com/



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Quantitative analytics jobs visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates