New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Machine Learning Market was estimated at US$ 2.7 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 43.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Machine Learning is a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables machines to perform tasks competently by using advanced software. The backbone of intelligent software constitutes statistical learning methods that are used to develop machine intelligence. It gives computers the ability to learn from data, identify patterns and make decisions with minimal human intervention. As it is evident from the name, it allows computers to learn automatically without assistance and adjust actions from experiences. The computational architectures and algorithms are used to effectively capture, store, index, retrieve, and merge this data. Machine learning is one of the top emerging sciences and has extensive applications in various domains. Some of the applications include traffic alerts (Google Maps), transportation & commuting (Uber), product recommendations (Amazon), self-driving cars, and fraud detection, among others.



Major Key Players of the Machine Learning Market are:

Intel, H2O.ai, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Google, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, and BigML, Inc., among others.



In recent times, the machine learning market has gained importance due to the presence of large data sets and the need to process this data and obtain insights from it. The global machine learning market is driven by the availability of robust data sets and the adoption of machine learning techniques in modern applications. Security concerns, implementation challenges, lack of skilled data scientists, and data inaccessibility are some of the factors that may restrain the machine learning market to a certain extent.



The global machine learning market can be segmented into the following categories - By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Service, and By Industry Vertical.



Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premise



Organization Size: SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Large Enterprises



Service: Professional Services, Managed Services|



Industry Vertical: Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, Government and Defense, BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance), Energy and Utilities and Others



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Machine Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Machine Learning market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Machine Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Machine Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Machine Learning industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



