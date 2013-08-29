Machine Safety Market Expected to 4,197.04 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Machine Safety Market by Products (Presence Sensing Sensors, Emergency Stop Controls, Interlocks, Relays, PLC), Applications (Assembly, Metal Works, Packaging, Robotics), Standards (European, North American), Geography (2013 - 2018)”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the total machine safety market is expected to reach $4,197.04 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 9.02% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 109 market data tables and 31 figures spread through 309 pages and in-depth TOC on “Machine Safety Market by Products (Presence Sensing Sensors, Emergency Stop Controls, Interlocks, Relays, PLC), Applications (Assembly, Metal Works, Packaging, Robotics), Standards (European, North American), Geography (2013 - 2018)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/machine-safety-market-1188.html



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The global machine safety market compromises of segmentation by safety products, application and end users. The machine safety product market is segmented as follows: presence sensing sensors, emergency stop control, safety interlock switches, programmable safety PLCs and Safety controllers/relays/modules. The safety products such as safety interlocks, emergency stop control, safety PLCs are majorly deployed in industrial processes/applications for safeguarding the machine and man. Presence sensing sensors are primarily utilized in applications involving hazardous environment and remote applications such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and food & beverages industry. Presence sensing sensors have high market share in metal working applications. Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays have high market share in welding related applications. Programmable Safety Systems (Safety PLCs) is expected to be a major machine safety product in future with CAGR projected to exceed 10% in major applications such as assembly, packaging, material handling, metal working and robotics.



Global machine safety market is expected to reach $4,197.04 million by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 9.02% from 2013 to 2018 with metal working, packaging and robotics application contributing to the global machine safety application market with a share of 63% in 2012 and continue to remain stable till 2018.Europe is the leading region in the overall machine safety market with 52% of market share in 2012;followed by North America and APAC with 22% and 20% each in 2012. In ROW, Russia, Brazil and the Middle East are the largest contributors with total share of 6% occupied in global machine safety market.



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