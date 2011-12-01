Machine Shop Sees Huge Benefits With E2

Glastonbury, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Accu-Chek Machining Inc. (St Marys, PA) is a low to high volume production machine shop that uses the most up-to- date machinery. Located in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, Accu-Chek’s high standards for quality have never changed. Accu-Chek should be looked at for all machining needs.



Before Accu-Chek implemented the E2 Shop System, everything, including managing tooling for jobs, scheduling jobs, and configuring production and daily rates, was done by hand. Those tasks, along with a package for accounting, payroll, and quoting, made everything very time consuming to pull together and soon became an overwhelming task according to David Fox, Sales Manager at Accu-Chek. David new and ERP software was going to be needed very soon. “We looked over a lot of packages but a lot of them never had a complete package like the E2 system. With everything E2 offered and that it was compatible with our payroll package, we felt that for that kind of price we couldn’t go wrong,” Fox added.



Since getting E2 Accu-Chek could not be happier. David Fox claims Accu-Chek loves everything about E2 and their decision to choose them. “Being able to pull up any report you want almost any way you want is amazing! Our tooling inventory cost was very high before we used this system and now we are better able to manage it. Scheduling is a lot easier now and customers have commented how accurate we are able to be,” Fox said. Fox went on to add how excellent the E2 customer support has been, even with the training at the beginning. “They keep us up to date and are very fast to fix any problems or help us in any way needed. We have been working with E2 for 8 years now and still feel it works very well for us,” Fox ended.



About E2

The E2 Shop System is designed with one thing in mind - to give you optimal control of your shop. We help shops of all kinds and sizes work smarter for improved efficiencies, greater flexibility and, of course, bigger profits. E2 delivers what you need to improve how, when and where you use critical business information. When looking for Shop Control Software the E2 Shop System is number one.

Shoptech Software has won the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies a fifth consecutive year. E2 can help a wide range of shops such as machine shops, job shops, fabrication shops, mold/die shops, screw shops, repair shops, service shops, captive shops, spring manufacturers, stampers, machine builders, and plastic injection molding manufacturers.



Put the power and convenience of the internet to work for you and your customers using Webview, E2's popular program that provides 24/7 access to all job information. Delight your customers by enabling them to monitor everything from quotes to shipments right from their web browser. Immediate and accurate, Webview delivers answers in real time, driving efficiencies both you and your customers will appreciate.