Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Companies and Applications 2011 - Reportstack.com

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communications represents a technology and solution that is evolving beyond its traditional roots in support of SCADA, manufacturing and inventory control. M2M is becoming more than just a tool for improving Inventory Management (IM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and basic energy management such as Automated Meter Reading (AMR). M2M is increasingly utilized for advanced applications in healthcare, smart grid, public safety, and more.



Machine-to-Machine Companies and Applications 2011evaluates the major M2M companies and analyzes applications within major emerging market segments including: Healthcare, Monitoring, Automation, Transport Tracking, Energy and Smart Grid, Public Safety and Security, Military and Homeland Security.



This report includes case studies in advanced areas such as robotics as well as specific industry verticals including:



Transport and Tracking:



Vehicle Fleet Maintenance

Aero Space Manufacturing Asset Tracking

M2M for Reduced Fuel Cost



Healthcare:

Medical Equipments in Varian medical Systems

Automation and Monitoring in St. Olavs Hospital



This research includes analysis of future products within each major segment with cost estimations for some notable sectors and products. The report also evaluates emerging M2M systems and platforms such as embedded monitoring systems and content aware systems. The report also includes analysis of future applications for emerging areas such as smart cars, community safety, battlefield support, and more.



Major M2M Vendor Analysis*



Aviant Networks

Huawei Technologies

Tekelec

Numerex

Alcatel Lucent

KORE Telematics

Sierra Wireless

Jasper Wireless

Wilson Electronics Inc.



*Note: There are many companies discussed in the report including network operators and many M2M user companies within various industry verticals



Audience:



This is a must-have resource for anyone engaged in business and/or technology planning for M2M platforms, solutions, and applications



Everyone involved in M2M solutions for targeted market segments, application planning for M2M industry verticals, and related business development



Traditional M2M industry segments will benefit from this report such as enterprise users and beneficiaries of improved business process communications



Emerging M2M industry segments will benefit such as smart grid, government, public safety, military, law enforcement and homeland security personnel.



