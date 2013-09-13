Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Machine to Machine (M2M) Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Machine to Machine (M2M) market in India to grow at a CAGR of 33.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. The new income opportunities generated through the adoption of M2M technology constitute one of the key factors for this market growth. The M2M market in India has also been witnessing a shift from voice services to data services. However, the lack of coordination among the members of the fragmented value chain could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Machine to Machine (M2M) Market in India, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the M2M market landscape in Indian and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular Ltd., Tech Mahindra and Wipro Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Infosys, Reliance Communications, Tata Consulting Services, Telit Communications, and Zoho.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142010/achine-to-machine-m2m-market-in-india-2012-2016.html