Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications is changing the way that business is conducted, impacting everything from operations to finance. Understanding M2M solutions, identifying opportunities within specific industries, seeing the big picture, developing strategy, and executing against plans are all important to success in any industry vertical.
This publication includes M2M Business Strategy and Planning as well as M2M Technology Drivers, Market Dynamics and Industry Verticals. This report introduces M2M to business leaders. It provides critical information for small businesses, large enterprise and the public sector to begin to exploit M2M. It will also provide key knowledge for understanding the impact of M2M on operations, profitability and competitiveness. This research also evaluates legacy M2M solutions, current status, value creation, building blocks, players and market direction. It addresses several industries and introduces methods for organizations to identify potential value from M2M solutions for their organization.
Target Audience:
- Mobile and wireless network operators with an emphasis on cellular service providers
- M2M companies of all types including infrastructure, software, applications, support service providers, and integrators
- Decision makers across all industry verticals with an emphasis on business owners and leaders within finance and operations
