Machine Tool Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 65.77 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 101.13 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period. Increasing need to bring more precision and improvise the accuracy in the manufacturing process are expected to drive the growth of Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market.



Key Players for Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Report: Some major key players for Machine Tool Manufacturing market are Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, TRUMPF, AMADA , Okuma Corporation, MAG, JTEKT Corporation, Schuler, GF Machining Solutions, Haas Automation, Emag, Hyundai WIA, Doosan Infracore, Makino, INDEX, Bystronic, Korber Schleifring, Gleason, KOMATSU NTC, GROB, Hur and others.



CNC machining is a type of manufacturing process in which pre-programmed computer software facilitates the movement of different tools and machinery. It offers some benefits over conventional machine, as it can offer more accurate jobs which may be very difficult and time consuming process if it handled by the humans. Most often precision jobs can be created only by the Machine Tool Manufacturings.



Machine Tool Manufacturing Market report is segmented on the types, applications and regional & country level. Based upon types, Machine Tool Manufacturing market is segmented into CNC lathe, CNC milling machine and CNC grinding machine. On the basis of applications, market is segmented into machinery manufacturing, automobile and aerospace & defense.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Types



CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine



By Applications



Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense



Increasing Need of Manufacturing Equipments in Terms of Programming and Machine Operation to Improve the High End Productivity is Expected to Drive the Market Growth: The major factors driving the adoption of Machine Tool Manufacturing includes manufacturing industry specifically metal cutting and metal fabrication industry heavily relies on the computer numerical control machining tools to facilitate the metal and plastic parts. It allows the manufactures to create the complex shapes which would not possible earlier by manually. Complex machining procedures such as true five-axis machining are fostering the need for Machine Tool Manufacturings.



Global machine tools were reached USD 86.6 billion in 2017 with 6.9% growth over the same period. In addition to that, Machine Tool Manufacturings deliver more precise jobs along with high accuracy which is difficult to create by the humans and thus it leads to increase the error probabilities. This CNC machine has enabled the manufacturing industry saving overall machining time as well as increases the overall production capacity. Furthermore, the continuous growth of rapid manufacturing has contributed the developments of Machine Tool Manufacturings with different technologies mainly in additive processes. The next generation CNC machines will begin to introduce more features with customization give most lucrative opportunities in the coming years.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global Machine Tool Manufacturing market owing to the Asian manufacturing industry is increasingly achieving the wide range of machining capabilities including CAD modeling, CNC milling and programming which in turn increases the production capacity with minimal efforts.



India and Japan has become the successful key regions in the global machine tools industry and it is clearly seen that the significant growth in high-end machine tool manufacturing, even as China keeps the track record. For example; Japan's machine tool industry strengthening its position across the worldwide and accounted for the largest share by equipping the tools coupled with highest quality. North American region is gaining the immense prominence in the machine tools by adopting latest technologies, industrial revolution and better resource efficiency in this region.



