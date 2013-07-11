Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Machine Tool Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Machine Tool market in China to grow at a CAGR of 8.16 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of machine tools in the Automotive industry. The Machine Tool market in China has also been witnessing increasing outsourcing of manufacturing activities to China. However, the increase in capital expenditure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Machine Tool Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Machine Tool market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Dalian Machine Tool Group Corp., Gildemeister AG, and Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Chongqing Machine Tools (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Shinri Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Jinan First Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Qier Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Qinghai Huading heavy-duty Machine Tool Co. Ltd., Qiqihar Heavy CNC Equipment Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co Ltd.

