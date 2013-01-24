Machine Tool Market in India 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Machine Tool market in India to grow at a CAGR of 14.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the upsurge in the Indian auto ancillary industry. The Machine Tool market in India has also been witnessing the increased adoption of retrofitted machines. However, the threat of recession in the Indian market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy The Copy Of This Report visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/machine-tool-market-in-india-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Machine Tool Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Machine Tool market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Gildemeister AG - Mori Seiki, Makino Milling Machine Co Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.



To Browse All Reports Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Okuma Corp., GF Agie Charmilles, Kitamura Machinery, Toyoda, Femco Machine Co LLC, Jyothi, Leadwell Machine Tools, ACE Micromatic Group, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd, Batliboi Group, TAL Manufacturing Solution Ltd, Lokesh Machine Tools ltd, HMT Machine Tools ltd, Doosan, and Hass Automation Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158772



Latest Reports:



Global Agricultural Robot Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158776



Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158777