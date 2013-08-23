Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Machine Tool Market in Japan 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Machine Tool market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 6.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from emerging nations. The Machine Tool market in Japan has also been witnessing production bases being shifted to emerging countries. However, the increasing threat from the market in China could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Machine Tool Market in Japan 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Machine Tool market in Japan landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include JTEKT Corp., Mori Seiki Co. Ltd., Okuma Corp., and Tsugami Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Makino Milling Machines Co. Ltd. and Toshiba Machines.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



JTEKT Corp., Mori Seiki Co. Ltd., Okuma Corp., Tsugami Corp., Makino Milling Machines Co. Ltd. and Toshiba Machines.



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