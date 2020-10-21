Machine Translation Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Cloudwords, IBM, Lingo24, Pangeanic

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Machine Translation Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Machine Translation market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Machine Translation industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Machine Translation study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked. According to AMA, the Global Machine Translation market is expected to see growth rate of 14.12% and may see market size of USD1290.98 Million by 2024.



Key players in the global Machine Translation market

Applications Technology (AppTek) (United States), Asia Online Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Cloudwords Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Lighthouse IP Group (United States), Lingo24 Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lingotek Inc. (United States), Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. (United States), Lucy Software and Services GmbH (Germany), RWS Holdings (Moravia IT) (United Kingdom), Pangeanic (Spain) and ProMT (Russia) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are BBN Technologies (United States), SDL plc (United Kingdom), Smart Communications, Inc. (Philippines), Systran International (United States) and Welocalize Inc.(United States).



Over the past few decades, due to increasing international trades across the globe, the need for language translators is needed. In addition to this, manual translators are time-consuming and not totally reliable. Thus, the introduction to machine translators has minimized the time consumed as well as increased the reliability of the machine translators. Machine translation (MT) is an automated translation process by which computer software is used to translate a text from one natural language (such as mostly used language like English) to another language (Italian, Spanish and many others). The increasing demand from numerous applications will further show lucrative growth over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Upsurging Need for Timely and Accurate Translation of Large Amounts

- Existence of Larger Developers and Increasing Government Initiatives Assisting Machine Translation



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Artificially Intelligent Machine Translators

- Introduction to Video Localization Leading to Increasing Regional Expansion



Restraints

- Complexities in Maintaining Operational Consistency and Reliability

- Lack of Skilled Workforce Required for Developing Machine Translators



Opportunities

- Time Saving Operations has led to Improved Business Growth

- Provides Comparatively Cheaper Solution for Software Solutions



Challenges

- Hard to Design Automated Translator Based on Human Intelligence and Error Handling Capability



The Machine Translation industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Machine Translation market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Machine Translation report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Machine Translation market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Machine Translation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT), Statistical Machine Translation (SMT), Example-Based Machine Translation (EBMT), Hybrid Machine Translation (HMT), Neural Machine Translation (MT)), Application (Automotive, Military & Defense, Electronics, IT, Healthcare, Others)



The Machine Translation market study further highlights the segmentation of the Machine Translation industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Machine Translation report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Machine Translation market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Machine Translation market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Machine Translation industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



