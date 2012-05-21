"Machinery for Construction, Mining and Quarrying in Turkey: Industry Report" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Machinery for Construction, Mining and Quarrying in Turkey: Industry Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Turkish Machinery for Construction, Mining and Quarrying market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- The development of the construction industry has resulted in a large and stable production of machinery for construction, mining and quarrying. The machinery for construction, mining and quarrying market in Turkey increased at a 23% annual rate over 2000-2011, reaching TL6.6 billion in 2011.
- In 2011, 75% of purchases of machinery for construction, mining and quarrying were for investment purposes, which held the largest share of the market. In addition, at the same time, direct business-to-business purchases comprised 25% of the total market.
Product coverage: Concrete Crushing and Roadworks Machinery, Earth-moving Equipment, Mining Machinery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Machinery for Construction, Mining and Quarrying market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
