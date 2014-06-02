New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saudi Arabian machinery for metallurgy market grows 78% over 2007-2012 to reach SR495 million, underpinned by growing metallurgy industry. Value of imports expands 60% over review period, comprising 80% of market size in 2012. Value of local production doubles over 2007-2012 to SR88 million at end of review period. Profits soar by 185% over review period to SR23 million in 2012, while profitability expands by seven percentage points to 26%. Industry highly concentrated, as just seven companies operate, with three largest firms accounting for dominant 63% of revenue in 2012. Industry turnover expected to grow 79% over forecast period, reaching SR158 million in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Machinery for Metallurgy in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2923. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Machinery for Metallurgy in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2923 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Metallurgical Equipment, Metallurgical Equipment Parts.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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