The global machinery market is expected to decline from $3240.1 billion in 2019 to $3074 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $3761.7 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Machinery Market: General Electric Company; Caterpillar Inc.; Canon Inc.; Deere & Company; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Other



1) By Type: Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery; Industrial Machinery; Commercial And Service Industry Machinery; Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment; Metalworking Machinery; Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment; Other General Purpose Machinery



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global machinery market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global machinery market. Africa was the smallest region in the global machinery market.



Globally, machinery manufacturers are re-allocating their production plants closer to consumer markets to reduce costs and offer high quality products to customers. Rapid wage increases, rising transportation costs and the difficulty of effective quality control at offshore locations are leading them to re-assess the attractiveness of off-shoring production locations in the developing countries. These factors are encouraging many companies to relocate production closer to their markets. For instance General Electric (GE) shifted a major part of its production from China back to the USA in 2015.



The machinery market consists of sales of industrial and commercial machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial and commercial machinery. These establishments assemble parts into components, sub-assemblies and complete machines.



