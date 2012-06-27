Machining & Fabrication in Alaska: AMSN Helps Businesses in the Last Frontier Find Craftsman

Anchorage, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- The Last Frontier is not known for its metal fabrication, plastic molding or CNC precision, but the American Machine Shops Network wants to change that by bringing its manufacturers of custom machined parts to the state at http://mfgpartners.net/custom-machined-parts. The company announced plans Tuesday to help businesses all over Alaska find a suitable jobbing shop that can meet the needs of all industries across the state, from fishing and marine, to outdoor sports, construction, exploration, oil & gas, drilling as well as other markets.



The American Machine Shops Networks said it has been making a modest but noticeable progress attracting business to Alaska by ensuring companies the ability to have made-to-order products produced by local machining and fabrication shops serving beautiful Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks and other cities throughout the 'Land of the Midnight Son.' According to AMSN, the vendors are capable of producing plastic molded items, machined components made from all types of materials as well as customized thin metal parts for various applications at http://mfgpartners.net/thin-metal-parts.



“AMSN is pleased to be the first and only machine shop trade association and network bringing business opportunities to Alaska by utilizing its large database of engineers, fabricators, craftsman, machinists, small and mid-sized job shops, foundries, plastic molders and steel fabricators at http://mfgpartners.net/steel-fabricators,” said John Sterling, spokesperson for MFGpartners.net. He concluded, “Many businesses nationwide still believe in American quality, and the founding principles of the United States, which is the very essence AMSN was built upon, and the reason for its continued growth.”



Alaska companies looking for custom machined parts, thin metal parts or steel fabricators can submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.