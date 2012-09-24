Machining Parts: New Solutions for Companies in Need of Machined Parts

Providence, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Manufacturers and other companies in the Ocean State have seen its share of economic ups and downs over the last five years or so and as a result many businesses have left the region. The American Machine Shops Network (http://MFGpartners.net) wants to bring those value producers back to Rhode Island utilizing its online custom manufacturing marketplace, a 1,200+ member strong community of craftsman, machinists and engineers offering precision tooling components, machining parts, fabricated steels and plastics as well as other made-to-order products.



AMSN is rapidly growing because of its focus on US manufacturing and its dedication to bringing work back to American manufacturers said Mark Cole, spokesman for the company. According to Cole, MFGpartners.net is the pioneer of a grassroots movement called 'The New Industrial Revolution' established to promote molders, fabricators, tool & die shops, machining and plastic fabrication specialists profiled on the company's website at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-fabrication AMSN said the movement is taking shape across the country because companies understand there is a vital need for such a campaign.



“People everywhere are fed up with do-nothing politicians lining their pockets and making themselves and their cronies rich of the blood, sweat and tears of hard working small business owners, and that is never going to be changed from within Washington, it can only be changed from the outside by the business community, the real value-producers of the country,” said Cole. He continued, “The American Machine Shops Network will continue its commitment in bringing back to US manufacturers and having products made once again right here in the United States.”



Companies sourcing for machined parts, plastic fabrication services, tool & die work, prototypes or production of molded plastic parts can submit an RFQ at http://www.mfgpartners.net/molded-plastic-parts



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



