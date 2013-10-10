Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Check printing company halfpricesoft.com launched the new ezCheckPrinting check writer for Macintosh. ezCheckPrinting is trusted by thousands of customers and allow customers to print professional checks on blank stock in house. In response to customers’ requests, the new edition was released to support Mac OS.



This mac version check writer can



- print professional check with MICR encoding, logo and signature on blank stock

- print QuickBooks compatible blank check

- print check draft



Priced at $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting for MAC is affordable for any business. Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software for Mac comes with the same straightforward and user-friendly graphic interface as the Windows version.



“Developers have released the newest version of Ezcheckprinting for Macintosh computers for customer satisfaction and convenience!” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac-check-writer/mac_check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- No internet connection needed

- Stand alone software

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options



Another great reason MAC customers will purchase this check printing software is that it does not require an internet connection, making it more versatile for the small business that prefers or needs to run check writing tasks offline. Operating offline reduces risk hacking and virus contamination.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac-check-writer/check-printing-software-mac.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.