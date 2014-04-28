Macirculaire Increases Circulars' Offers on Its Quebecois Website

Saint Leonard, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- A renowned Canadian website, who takes pride in providing the residents of Quebec City with online weekly fliers and circulars, has just launched the latest version of their website in English. Macirculaire.Com is pleased to inform all its English speaking Quebec customers that their requests didn’t go unnoticed, and that it’s new and improved English version would be more than satisfactory. This latest development would allow all these customers, not only to create an account with Macirculaire, but also they would be able to bookmark their own circulars, allowing them to keep track of the best offers.



As a leading, online database of online Quebec circulars and weekly flyers in Quebec, Macirculaire has access to a wide array of stores, shops and boutiques in Quebec. In the new version, the home page of the website mentions the names of the new stores serviced by them. Maxi, Target, Sears, Costco, Canadian Tire, Lean’s, Zellers, Super C, IGA, Provigo, Electrotel, Loblaws, Metro and http://www.macirculaire.com/flyer/walmart-flyer.php">Walmart flyers are featured as the site has dedicated special portals reputed Canadian brands.



The new website is offering a ton of circular’s offers on its new version. Whether its grocery, electronics or just renovation, the site is has the greatest offers and deals with immediate access. The stores circulars are the ones that are the most sought out by the customers and accessing them is no problem now, as the new version is giving them all.



Not only Quebec residents are the ultimate consumers, but also, people residing in Montreal will also benefit from this new upgrade, as access to Montreal circulars is also provided. One click and the huge circular database will provide the customer with what ever deal they are seeking. Along with the above mentioned retail stores, other numerous specialty stores are also featured. Not only is this new version going to make the customers happy, but also the advertisers, owing to the amount of exposure they can gain. With this 24/7 facility, customers can gain offers that are easy on their pockets, but at the same time are able to satisfy their wants and desires. With virtual access at any point of time, the site also saves time and makes purchasing easy for the customers.



About Macirculaire

Macirculaire aims to provide easy access of virtual circulars and fliers of the most reputable stores in Quebec and Montreal. Consumers can avail the best deals and offers in just one click.



For more information, please visit: http://www.macirculaire.com/flyer/



Contact:

Macirculaire

Street Address: 6424 Jean Talon Est Bur 206,

Saint-Léonard, QC H1S 1M8

Te: (514) 316-4948

Email: contact@macirculaire.com