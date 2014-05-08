Mackie Road Clinic Announces Launch of New Website

Bentleigh East, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The Mackie Road Clinic has announced the launch of its new, user-friendly website where visitors can easily find the information they seek. Easy to navigate, the site provides information about the practice, services offered and downloadable patient forms that can be printed and completed prior to appointments.



The practice offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of services available, from immunizations and skin cancer checks to integrative medicine and anti-wrinkle injections. The clinic provides medical services for the entire family to keep individuals safe at home and when they travel.



Immunizations are available for children to protect them from potentially deadly diseases and adults who are traveling abroad. Travel advice is available to keep patients informed of specific vaccinations they need and where disease outbreaks have taken place to prepare them for their destinations.



Women’s and men’s health clinics address needs that are gender specific. Pregnancy care is available throughout every trimester, following delivery and for infant check-ups. Quick clinics and extended health checks help clients maintain health and address immediate injuries and problems.



Skin cancer can appear at any time, despite the best precautions. Mackie Road Clinic provides skin cancer checks to identify the disease and help patients manage their options. Minor surgical procedures are performed in the office and complete wound care is offered.



Patients with diabetes and other chronic diseases will find a variety of treatment options and assistance with managing their conditions. Even a small wound can become a significant problem for those with chronic conditions if it becomes septic. The practice’s professionals can diagnose, treat and create a complete management program.



A wealth of integrative medicine methods can be used to prevent illness, fight stress and augment traditional treatment techniques. Integrative medicine takes a holistic approach that treats the whole person and not just one aspect of a disease, condition or syndrome. The focus is on wellness and complementary therapies.



For the young at heart who want to look their best, the practice provides cosmetic medical procedures that include anti-wrinkle injections. The injections act to smooth, soften and hide the outward signs of aging. Lines and wrinkles can make individuals appear up to 10 years older than their chronological age and the clinic helps turn back the hands of time.



The Mackie Road Clinic’s new website provides visitors with a comprehensive overview of the services provided in an easy to navigate format. The practice has been serving the needs of area residents seven days a week for more than 50 years and continues to add premium services that address the needs of patients throughout the area.



Located at 82 Mackie Rd. in Bentleigh East, the clinic can be reached by phone at 9579 3866. For more information, visit the Mackie Road Clinic online.



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Mackie Road Clinic

Phone: 9579 3866

Website: http://mrclinic.com.au