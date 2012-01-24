Macon Business and IT Events: Sushi and Secure Networks

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- Some companies are more vulnerable than they realize. That's why Infinity Network Solutions is hosting Sushi and Secure Networks on March 29, 2012, from 11 am to 1 pm at Taki Japanese in Macon, GA. Attendees will enjoy a delicious Japanese lunch and learn how the security of their organizations’ data and network assets plays a key role in ongoing success. For all you non-sushi eaters, fear not - the hibachi grill will fired up as well!



The discussion will focus on helping IT professionals identify and develop appropriate plans for a comprehensive security strategy. You will learn how to recognize the main areas where their network security has been compromised and how to guard against common security exploits. We will also discuss and review the internal access and use of IT, the external access and use of IT, and the fair use policy of IT for business. Everyone will have an opportunity to learn how to effectively secure their company’s important information without unduly locking out those who need access to that information to perform their duties.



The event is recommended for business owners, human resource directors, IT managers, network security officers, and business and practice managers. But anyone who is interested in learning how to make their company’s network more secure is welcome to attend.



Besides the opportunity to get a free review of their organizations’ IT fair use policies, attendees will also have a chance to win an Apple iPad2.



Keeping a company’s network secure is a daily concern. So, business owners and IT professionals owe it to themselves to take advantage of opportunities to learn how to protect their companies’ networks and vital information.



Register online at http://www.techtartare.com.