Macon Computer Support Specialists Robert & Brian Betzel to Attend Upcoming HTG Summit

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- HTG summits occur quarterly, so participants have plenty of opportunities to connect with IT professionals whom they don’t get to see at any other time of the year. The next summit is scheduled to take place in Dallas from May 7-10, 2012.



Rob Betzel has been attending HTG Summit events since the second quarter of 2009. The start of the summit is still four days away but Betzel has already signed up for IT as a Service and the M&A side of business classes.



Besides mingling with peers, summit attendees also get to spend time with a select group of vendors who are focused on helping IT services businesses to grow. They go to the summits armed with the latest products, services and business ideas that can give businesses like Infinity Network Solutions a competitive edge.



“Each quarter I go, I learn something new,” said Betzel. “This quarter, I hope to further my efforts to become a great leader for my team in our business strategy and in how we conduct ourselves as individuals in our personal lives.”



HTG peer groups are open not only to MSP business leaders but to their entire teams. For more information or to register visit http://www.htgmembers.com/HTGSummit2012/Agenda.htm.



