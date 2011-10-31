Macon IT Support Firm Achieves Cisco Advanced Unified Communications Certification

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- As a Cisco Systems Premier partner, Infinity Network Solutions can deliver voice and data solutions to Central Georgia companies of any size. Now in addition to Macon IT support specialists having CSE, CCNA, CCDA, CCNP, and Unified Communications Manager Express certified staff, Infinity Network Solutions can now add Cisco Advanced Unified Communications (UC) certification to their long list of accomplishments.



Cisco Unified Communications (UC) Specializations help your company to:



• Develop sales, technical, and service capabilities for integrated Unified Communications solutions

• Increase technical competency within the company

• Achieve recognition as a Specialized Partner



In order to register for the certification, Infinity Network Solutions needed to have either an account manager or systems engineer that the specific course would target, as well as provide a roadmap with training content and exams that are tailored to pertinent jobs within their company.



"Certification is a necessary element in the keeping up to date with new technologies and information," said Robert Betzel, President of Infinity Network Solutions, "and provides us with the tools and resources we need to ensure the best products and procedures are always used when delivering a finished product."



Infinity Network Solutions prides itself on having an extremely well-rounded team of experts as well as company-wide reseller statuses. Their team has over 25+ years of combined experience in the field of Information Technology and holds 30+ distinctions and certifications of technical expertise overall to serve Macon businesses.



About Infinity Network Solutions

Headquartered in Macon, GA, Infinity Network Solutions is a full-service network design, installation, and management company. The company’s solutions are designed to fulfill both the short-term and long-term goals of their clients while faithfully maintaining each project's integrity from design through implementation and maintenance. Serving the entire state of Georgia, solution areas include communication solutions, data storage, wireless networking, virtualization, managed services and much more. In 2008, Infinity Network Solutions was listed among the CRN 100 fastest growing solutions providers.



For more information visit http://www.infinitynetworks.net or call 866-475-9510.