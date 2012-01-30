Macon IT Support Firm Awards Derek Jones Employee of the Quarter for Q4 2011

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2012 -- Here we are already in 2012, and it seems like 2011 flew by. We had many deserving applicants for our Employee of the Quarter awards during the past year. As a summary, we had the following winners:



Q1 Susan Kern

Q2 Jessica Savage and Jonathan Vernon

Q3 Cal Till



We now have Derek Jones as our final quarter of the 2011 year as being the winner for the Q4 2011 award. After all the feedback was received from not only our members of management, but also our fellow employees, it was up to our executive team to make a final decision based on how well each candidate upheld our mission, vision and values.



It was not an easy task for the members of our executive team as there were many deserving candidates to choose from. But, drum roll please -- Derek won out in the end with his perseverance and own set of values helping Infinity Network Solutions exemplify our mission and vision to our clients.



All of our team members have a high standard for providing excellent customer service and superior value to our clients -- which is what made it so difficult for the exexutive team to choose one individual. As an engineer, Derek was chosen as the Q4 2011 winner. It was close though. Gerald McKinley (Senior Engineer) and Jessica Savage (Client Advocate) drew strong recommendations and consideration, as well. We heartily thank Derek for his dedication, as well as all of our employees.



Well done, Derek!



