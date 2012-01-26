Macon IT Support Firm Recently Added to Medcen’s Business & Corporate Honor Roll

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- When one talks about cancer, many different words come to mind: deadly, long-term, malignant and widespread. With those terms comes the feeling of hopelessness for those who are afflicted with the disease.



Recently, Infinity Network Solutions became a member of the Medical Center of Central Georgia’s (Medcen) Business & Corporate Honor Roll. While at Medcen, Robert Betzel, President and CEO of Infinity Network Solutions, attended an informative roundtable where plans for a new Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute were being discussed.



As Robert listened in on the talks, he became exceedingly excited about the possibilities for investment into this worthy venture. But first, he needed to present the benefits of doing so to his Vice-President Brian Betzel and explain how this would fit into Infinity Network Solutions’ commitment to the construction of resilient and vibrant communities.



Just as the company’s solutions and services change the many facets of Macon-based businesses, so, too, could their spirit of giving be used in a way that would literally provide hope to the communities where we live and work.



According to Robert, “Supporting the Cancer Institute fits so perfectly into our vision for community involvement and how we want to make a difference in everyone’s lives that talking about the benefits translated easily over to Brian when I was telling him.”



Brian agreed saying, “Robert’s excitement was so contagious. We have so often felt the various pain points experienced by our employees as they or members of their families had to undergo treatments for cancer that this is a perfect way for us to not only provide support to them, but also the entire community.”



