New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Increasing growth of food industry and pharmaceutical in emerging economics fuel the growth of the macrogol/polyethylene glycol market.



Market Size – USD 3212.1 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Increasing use in Cancer therapy.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market was valued at USD 3,212.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,934.6 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Macrogol have been shown to provide water solubility and biocompatibility in medicines and different applications, and the ability to attach a range of reactive functional groups to the terminal positions of these polymers has greatly increased their utility. For instance, Macrogol 400 is very hydrophilic, which renders it a useful ingredient in drug formulations to augment the solubility and bioavailability of weakly water-soluble drugs.



The Global Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are BASF, Sigma Aldrich, DOW Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical, Ineos, Croda, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical, and Oxiteno.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market is split into:



Type (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



PEG 200

PEG 400

PEG 3350

PEG 4000

PEG 6000

PEG 8000

Others



Administration Route (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Oral

Nasogastric

Ophthalmic

Topical



Usage (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Excipient

API



End Use (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Pharmaceutical Uses

Veterinary Health

Biotechnology

Biomedical

Other end uses



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Industrial Outlook

3.2.1. Market indicators analysis

3.2.2. Market drivers analysis

3.2.2.1. Increasing Applications in Pharmaceutical Sector

3.2.2.2. Growing application in Tissue Engineering Industry

3.2.3. Market restraints analysis

3.2.3.1. Availability of organic substitutes

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. U.S.

3.3.2. Canada

3.3.3. Japan

3.3.4. European Union

3.4. ETOP Analysis

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



Continue….



