Mac's Janitorial Service Announce Time-Saving Janitorial Services in Philadelphia and New Jersey This Spring

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Mac’s Janitorial Service, one of the leading janitorial companies in Philadelphia and New Jersey, is pleased to announce they are offering time-saving janitorial services this spring. The commercial cleaning company offers a wide variety of janitorial and maintenance services to businesses, organizations and private residences throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey that can save time, money and most of all, effort. By choosing to hire an external cleaning service, businesses realize that their time is freed up to concentrate on more profitable activities that directly relate to their business’ objective goals.



By hiring inside maintenance workers or cleaning staff, businesses will have to spend time supervising their work as well as provide insurance, employee benefits and added payroll. This can do more harm than good, considering all of those additions cost money. By hiring an external cleaning company, like Mac’s Janitorial Service, businesses just have to worry about paying the service, and let the service take care of the administrative and supervisory duties.



Mac’s Janitorial Service has celebrated over 55 years of being one of the leading New Jersey and Philadelphia janitorial companies because they keep their clients’ facilities clean and well-kept, while their clients focus on their business or organization. Over the years, business owners who own and operate out of offices, industrial buildings, warehouses, school/universities, apartment complexes and more, have turned to Mac’s Janitorial Service because they know they will not have to waste time supervising them. Clients understand that the company will provide the best commercial cleaning services possible.



By hiring the janitorial company, new clients will receive 10% off their first monthly bill. For more information about the services offered, please fill out the online contact form or call 856-231-9009 (NJ) or 215-792-2228 (PA).



About Mac’s Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 55 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Salem, Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.