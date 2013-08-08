Mac's Janitorial Services Announce Commercial Cleaning in Camden, NJ

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Mac’s Janitorial Services is pleased to announce they offer commercial office cleaning in Camden County, NJ. When it comes to commercial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services use high-quality cleaning equipment to provide a thorough cleaning job. All employees are fully educated and always keep up on the latest innovations in the industry. By employing smart employees, and using the latest commercial cleaning techniques, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been able to become a driving force in the Camden’s business community. Word is getting out about their professional services, as more commercial property owners use their services.



Mac’s Janitorial Services will clean any type of commercial building in Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. Over the years, they have provided professional cleaning services for car dealerships, office buildings, banks, schools, churches, high-rise condominiums, airport hangers and many others. To Mac’s Janitorial Services, cleaning isn’t just a job, it’s a passion. Because of their high-quality work, Camden, Burlington County and many other areas of New Jersey have become more hygienic and sanitary. When Mac’s Janitorial Services is on the job, commercial building employees do not have to worry about their workplace being a hazardous environment or detrimental to their health. They can head in to work, knowing their office space will be clean.



Mac’s also provides many other janitorial services in Burlington County, NJ, Gloucester County and Camden, NJ. Commercial property owners have hired Mac’s for general cleaning, power washing, sewage cleanup, carpet cleaning, and moving clean-up assignments. The size of the job is no object because Mac’s Janitorial Services will complete the job, no matter what. From small, to large, commercial property owners can expect the same great service from Mac’s Janitorial Services. For consultation, please call 856-375-1442. A staff member will provide an estimate for the job.



About Mac’s Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 55 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Salem, Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.